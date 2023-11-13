Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos date, time, tickets, how to watch, card

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos square off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The contest features undefeated two-division world champion of the United States up against Dominican contender. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Houston-based 26-year-old southpaw Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey moves up a weight class and looks to become a three-division world champion. 24-year-old Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic makes his first attempt to land a world title.

In the 12-round co-main event, Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs). The contest pits Mexico’s three-division world champion against Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist and two-time world title challenger of Brazil.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Friday, November 17.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live stream on ESPN+. The date is Thursday, November 16. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 5:40 pm ET / 2:40 pm PT.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live stream on Kayo. The date is Friday, November 17. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:30 pm AEDT.

How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos in other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard

Among the bouts featured on Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard, undefeated Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia faces fellow-unbeaten Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

As well, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against Las Vegas-based Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) of Covina, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.

Also on the card, U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. meets Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-round bout at middleweight. Plus, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) of Oxnard, California goes up against Brandon Mendoza (6-2, 6 KOs) of Burbank, California in a six-round bout at lightweight.

In addition, Jackson Murray (5-0, 4 KOs) of Sydney, Australia and Steven Torres (6-0-1, 6 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania clash in a six-round bout at heavyweight. Also in action, Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland faces off Jose Cardenas (7-1, 5 KOs) of Laredo, Texas in a six-round bout at lightweight.

Rounding out the card, Hugo Micallef (8-0, 1 KOs) of Monte Carlo, Monaco and Sergio Odabai (6-1-1, 3 KOs) of Vienna, Austria make their respective U.S. debut in a six-round bout at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, Giovanni Sarchioto (8-0, 7 KOs) of Anzio, Italy and Lucas de Abreu (14-4, 11 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil go head to head in a six-round bout at super middleweight.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight card

The current Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBC lightweight title

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO super featherweight title

Prelims