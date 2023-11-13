Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos media workout

Stevenson vs De Los Santos for vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos battle it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title live on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The contest pits undefeated two-division world champion of the United States against contender of Dominican Republic. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a media workout.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil.

Among Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) faces Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) in the 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-rounder at bantamweight.

As well, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) in the eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Emiliano Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) squares off against Brandon Mendoza (6-2, 6 KOs) in the six-rounder at lightweight.

Also on the card, Jackson Murray (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Steven Torres (6-0-1, 6 KOs) in the six-rounder at heavyweight, Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) fights Jose Cardenas (7-1, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at lightweight and Hugo Micallef (8-0, 1 KOs) clashes with Sergio Odabai (6-1-1, 3 KOs) in the six-rounder at junior welterweight. In addition, Giovanni Sarchioto (8-0, 7 KOs) and Lucas de Abreu (14-4, 11 KOs) go toe to toe in the six-rounder at super middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:25:40
Boxing

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade: All Access

00:23:20
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos – Blood, Sweat & Tears

00:05:00
UFC

UFC Vegas 82 fight card – Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos date, time, tickets, how to watch, card

00:04:33
UFC

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.