Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos media workout

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos battle it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title live on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The contest pits undefeated two-division world champion of the United States against contender of Dominican Republic. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a media workout.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil.

Among Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) faces Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) in the 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-rounder at bantamweight.

As well, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) in the eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Emiliano Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) squares off against Brandon Mendoza (6-2, 6 KOs) in the six-rounder at lightweight.

Also on the card, Jackson Murray (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Steven Torres (6-0-1, 6 KOs) in the six-rounder at heavyweight, Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) fights Jose Cardenas (7-1, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at lightweight and Hugo Micallef (8-0, 1 KOs) clashes with Sergio Odabai (6-1-1, 3 KOs) in the six-rounder at junior welterweight. In addition, Giovanni Sarchioto (8-0, 7 KOs) and Lucas de Abreu (14-4, 11 KOs) go toe to toe in the six-rounder at super middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.