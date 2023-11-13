Subscribe
UFC Vegas 82 fight card – Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

UFC Vegas 82 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

No. 10-ranked Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States won a pair of his previous bouts by submission against Bruno Silva and Andre Muniz. The 27-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina makes his third Octagon appearance for 2023 and eyes his sixth straight victory.

No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Airdrie, Scotland won his previous bout against Muniz via first-round TKO. With the victory, the 35-year-old returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of losses.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Michael Morales and Jake Matthews. Undefeated Morales (15-0) of Machala, Ecuador is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Max Griffin. Matthews (19-6) of Melbourne, Australia won his previous bout by submission in the second round against Darrius Flowers.

Also on the main card, Chase Hooper (12-3-1) and Jordan Leavitt (11-2) meet in an all-American clash at lightweight. As well, Payton Talbott (6-0) faces fellow-American Nick Aguirre (7-1) at bantamweight. Plus, Luana Pinheiro (11-1) and Amanda Ribas (11-4) square off in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. In addition, Jonny Parsons (9-2) of the United States takes on Uros Medic (9-1) of Serbia at welterweight.

On the top of prelims, Jonathan Pearce (14-4) of the United States and Joanderson Brito (15-3-1) of Brazil go head to head at featherweight. Among other bouts, Chad Anheliger (12-6) of Canada faces off Jose Johnson (15-8) of Dominican Republic at bantamweight. Cesar Almeida (4-0) of Brazil clashes with Christian Leroy Duncan (8-1) of England at middleweight. Mick Parkin (7-0) of England goes up against Caio Machado (8-1-1) of Brazil at heavyweight.

In addition, Jeka Saragih (13-3) of Indonesia and Lucas Alexander (8-3) of Brazil battle it out at featherweight. Lucie Pudilova (14-8) of Czech Republic and Ailin Perez (8-2) of Argentina go toe-to-toe at women’s bantamweight. Trey Ogden (16-6) of the United States faces Nikolas Motta (13-5) of Brazil at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Charles Johnson (13-5) of the United States takes on Rafael Estevam (11-0) of Brazil at flyweight.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig airs on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig card

The current UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
  • Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
  • Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
  • Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic

Preliminary card

  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
  • Michael Parkin vs. Caio Machado
  • Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
  • Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
  • Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Darrius Flowers
Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

