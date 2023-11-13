UFC Vegas 82 fight card – Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

UFC Vegas 82 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

No. 10-ranked Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States won a pair of his previous bouts by submission against Bruno Silva and Andre Muniz. The 27-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina makes his third Octagon appearance for 2023 and eyes his sixth straight victory.

No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Airdrie, Scotland won his previous bout against Muniz via first-round TKO. With the victory, the 35-year-old returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of losses.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Michael Morales and Jake Matthews. Undefeated Morales (15-0) of Machala, Ecuador is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Max Griffin. Matthews (19-6) of Melbourne, Australia won his previous bout by submission in the second round against Darrius Flowers.

Also on the main card, Chase Hooper (12-3-1) and Jordan Leavitt (11-2) meet in an all-American clash at lightweight. As well, Payton Talbott (6-0) faces fellow-American Nick Aguirre (7-1) at bantamweight. Plus, Luana Pinheiro (11-1) and Amanda Ribas (11-4) square off in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. In addition, Jonny Parsons (9-2) of the United States takes on Uros Medic (9-1) of Serbia at welterweight.

On the top of prelims, Jonathan Pearce (14-4) of the United States and Joanderson Brito (15-3-1) of Brazil go head to head at featherweight. Among other bouts, Chad Anheliger (12-6) of Canada faces off Jose Johnson (15-8) of Dominican Republic at bantamweight. Cesar Almeida (4-0) of Brazil clashes with Christian Leroy Duncan (8-1) of England at middleweight. Mick Parkin (7-0) of England goes up against Caio Machado (8-1-1) of Brazil at heavyweight.

In addition, Jeka Saragih (13-3) of Indonesia and Lucas Alexander (8-3) of Brazil battle it out at featherweight. Lucie Pudilova (14-8) of Czech Republic and Ailin Perez (8-2) of Argentina go toe-to-toe at women’s bantamweight. Trey Ogden (16-6) of the United States faces Nikolas Motta (13-5) of Brazil at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Charles Johnson (13-5) of the United States takes on Rafael Estevam (11-0) of Brazil at flyweight.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig airs on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig card

The current UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic

Preliminary card