Garcia vs Duarte undercard: Floyd Schofield faces Ricardo Torres, plus more official

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte live from Houston

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Schofield vs Ricardo Torres on Dec 2 in Houston
Floyd Schofield | Golden Boy

A full lineup of undercard action has been announced for Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, where “King” Ryan Garcia goes up against Oscar Duarte. Among the bouts live on DAZN, Floyd Schofield defends his WBA International lightweight title in a 12-round bout against Ricardo Torres.

Austin, Texas-based undefeated Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Haskell Rhodes. The 21-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey makes his fourth ring appearance for 2023.

Mexico’s Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round TKO against Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias in August. The 26-year-old of Tijuana, Baja California is looking for his second straight victory.

Also on the card, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (20-4, 11 KOs) of Pomona, California defends his NABO middleweight title against Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) of Montclair, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Kicking off the action, Houston-based Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) of El Paso, Texas faces off Pachino Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Asa Stevens (5-0, 2 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii clashes with Dominique Griffin (5-5-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas in a four-round bout at super bantamweight. As well, former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico meets Alejandro Dominguez (2-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas in a four-round bout at bantamweight. In addition, Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California goes through the ropes in a four-round bout against opponent to be named.

In the main event, Los Angeles’ boxing star Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) makes his ring return against Mexican contender Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight.

In the previously announced 12-round co-main event, Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of London makes his U.S. debut against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title.

Garcia vs Duarte fight card

Main card

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, 12 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight – Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title
  • Shane Mosley Jr vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Mosley’s NABO middleweight title
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Asa Stevens vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Sean Garcia vs. TBA, 4 rounds

In the UK and Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.

Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

