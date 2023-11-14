Garcia vs Duarte undercard: Floyd Schofield faces Ricardo Torres, plus more official

A full lineup of undercard action has been announced for Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, where “King” Ryan Garcia goes up against Oscar Duarte. Among the bouts live on DAZN, Floyd Schofield defends his WBA International lightweight title in a 12-round bout against Ricardo Torres.

Austin, Texas-based undefeated Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Haskell Rhodes. The 21-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey makes his fourth ring appearance for 2023.

Mexico’s Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round TKO against Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias in August. The 26-year-old of Tijuana, Baja California is looking for his second straight victory.

Also on the card, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (20-4, 11 KOs) of Pomona, California defends his NABO middleweight title against Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) of Montclair, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Kicking off the action, Houston-based Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) of El Paso, Texas faces off Pachino Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Asa Stevens (5-0, 2 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii clashes with Dominique Griffin (5-5-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas in a four-round bout at super bantamweight. As well, former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico meets Alejandro Dominguez (2-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas in a four-round bout at bantamweight. In addition, Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California goes through the ropes in a four-round bout against opponent to be named.

In the main event, Los Angeles’ boxing star Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) makes his ring return against Mexican contender Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight.

In the previously announced 12-round co-main event, Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of London makes his U.S. debut against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title.

Garcia vs Duarte fight card

Main card

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight – Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title

Shane Mosley Jr vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Mosley’s NABO middleweight title

Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

Asa Stevens vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Sean Garcia vs. TBA, 4 rounds

In the UK and Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.