Garcia vs Duarte undercard: Floyd Schofield faces Ricardo Torres, plus more official

A full lineup of undercard action has been announced for Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, where “King” Ryan Garcia goes up against Oscar Duarte. Among the bouts live on DAZN, Floyd Schofield defends his WBA International lightweight title in a 12-round bout against Ricardo Torres.
Austin, Texas-based undefeated Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Haskell Rhodes. The 21-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey makes his fourth ring appearance for 2023.
Mexico’s Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round TKO against Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias in August. The 26-year-old of Tijuana, Baja California is looking for his second straight victory.
Also on the card, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (20-4, 11 KOs) of Pomona, California defends his NABO middleweight title against Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) of Montclair, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Kicking off the action, Houston-based Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) of El Paso, Texas faces off Pachino Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at light heavyweight.
Among the prelims, Asa Stevens (5-0, 2 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii clashes with Dominique Griffin (5-5-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas in a four-round bout at super bantamweight. As well, former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico meets Alejandro Dominguez (2-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas in a four-round bout at bantamweight. In addition, Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California goes through the ropes in a four-round bout against opponent to be named.
In the main event, Los Angeles’ boxing star Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) makes his ring return against Mexican contender Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight.
In the previously announced 12-round co-main event, Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of London makes his U.S. debut against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title.
Garcia vs Duarte fight card
Main card
- Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, 12 rounds, super lightweight
- Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title
- Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight – Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title
- Shane Mosley Jr vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Mosley’s NABO middleweight title
- Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
Prelims
- Asa Stevens vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez, 4 rounds, bantamweight
- Sean Garcia vs. TBA, 4 rounds
In the UK and Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.