Richard Torrez Jr faces Curtis Harper on Ramirez vs Espinoza undercard

Ramirez vs Espinoza live from Pembroke Pines, Florida

Richard Torrez Jr vs Curtis Harper on Dec 9 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Richard Torrez makes his fourth ring appearance for the year on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, where he faces Curtis Harper. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at heavyweight. The contest is featured on the Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza undercard live stream on ESPN+.

Torrez Jr (7-0, 7 KOs) last fought in October when he TKO’d Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the second round. In August, the native of Tulare, California dominated and stopped Willie Jake Jr half way through the opening round. In February, the 24-year-old southpaw eliminated James Bryant in one round.

Harper (14-10, 9 KOs) lost three bouts in a row. In his previous outing in October, the 35-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Guido Vianello. His most recent to date win goes to July 2022, when he took a majority decision against Christian Thun. Earlier in his career, the native of Jacksonville, Florida faced Chris Arreola, Brandon Moore, among others.

“Curtis Harper is a tough, experienced heavyweight, and I look forward to the challenge,” said Richard Torrez Jr. “He has been in with some of the division’s best fighters, and we felt the time was right to step up and take on someone of his caliber.”

In the main event, Cuban WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez defends his title against Mexico’s unbeaten contender Rafael Espinoza. The co-main event is a junior middleweight battle between Puerto Rican Xander Zayas and Jorge Fortea of Spain.

In the UK and Australia, Ramirez vs Espinoza airs live on Sunday, December 10.

Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

