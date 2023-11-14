Shakur Stevenson: I’m going to figure Edwin De Los Santos out by the fourth round

Shakur Stevenson goes up against Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout airs live on ESPN.

Undefeated two-weight world champion of the United States, Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to conquer a new division. Once-beaten contender De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic makes his first attempt to land a world title.

The co-main event pits Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil. The pair squared off in the 12-round bout with Navarrete’s WBO super featherweight title on the line.

Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted a media workout. Here is what the participants had to say:

Shakur Stevenson

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be very exciting. You’ve got the tough Edwin De Los Santos, but I’m here to whoop his a**!”

“We can’t think about what comes after. I’m not worried about after. We’ve got a job to do Thursday night. I’m coming here to get my belt.”

Shakur Stevenson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I think that Edwin is a good fighter. I think he’s more of a boxer than what he’s trying to act like. So, he’s going to try to move around. And I’m going to figure him out by the fourth round.”

Edwin De Los Santos

“We are not here to hesitate. We are here to fight. We accepted the fight, and we are going for it. I think at one point I was being underestimated. But now he has accepted the reality that he is going to have a very tough fight.”

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I feel very good because it is one of my dreams to be in Las Vegas and fight for a world title, which will happen this November 16.”

Emanuel Navarrete

“I’m happy to be here with all of you and because you are all joining me at this public workout. And well, it’s going to be one more fight. I’m going to defend my title at 130 pounds.”

“Obviously, we know who I am fighting. We know he is a real fighter. He is very strong and it will be difficult. But like always we are going to defend the title with the heart of a Mexican warrior.”

Emanuel Navarrete | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Being in Las Vegas is a dream for many athletes, not just boxers. I think it’s the epicenter of the most important shows in the world. I think that being here for me is an honor, and I feel very grateful to be in front of all of you.”

Robson Conceicao

“The day before what was going to be my last fight, I learned about this very good opportunity. I accepted it immediately. My team and I decided not to fight in order to better prepare for this fight on November 16th.”

Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“It’s a very important moment for my career to be in this huge event. There are many good athletes who are participating in this event. We have Shakur Stevenson. We have Emanuel Navarrete, whom I admire a lot. He is a great champion. But this is my third opportunity. In the Olympic Games, I was able to win on my third attempt. And I will do the same in this third chance at a world title.”

In Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.