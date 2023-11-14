Subscribe
Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos final pre-fight press conference

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos for vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos square off in the main event live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs), undefeated two-division world champion of the United States, up against De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs), contender of the Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s three-division world champion and current WBO super featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his belt against Brazil’s two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs). The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) takes on Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) faces Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) and Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) go head to head in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

