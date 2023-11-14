Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos final pre-fight press conference

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos square off in the main event live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs), undefeated two-division world champion of the United States, up against De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs), contender of the Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s three-division world champion and current WBO super featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his belt against Brazil’s two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs). The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) takes on Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) faces Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) and Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) go head to head in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.