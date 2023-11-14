Subscribe
UFC 296 official trailer – Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – Shots Fired

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16. The final PPV fight card for the year features two title fights.

In the UFC 296 main event, live on ESPN+ PPV, Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington. Edwards of Jamaica makes the second defense of his belt. Covington makes his third attempt to claim a major strap.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Brandon Royval. Pantoja of Brazil makes the first defense of his title. No. 4-ranked contender Royval of the US fights for his first UFC title.

In Australia, UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs on Sunday, December 17 live on Kayo.

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

