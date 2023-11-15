Claggett vs Madueno results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Steve Claggett and Miguel Madueno battle it out in the main event live stream from Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Tuesday, November 14. The contest pits Canadian contender against U.S.-based opponent of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Riding the seven-win streak, 34-year-old Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada brings to the ring his NABF junior welterweight belt. 25-year-old Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs) of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico looks to cause an upset and secure his fourth win in a row.

In the co-main event, Canada’s two-time world title challenger Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) of Montreal, Quebec faces off Mexico’s Ivan Alvarez (32-14-4, 21 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora. The pair goes head to head in a 10-round bout at middleweight.

Among Claggett vs Madueno undercard bouts, Imam Khataev (4-0, 4 KOs) squares off against Fernando Galvan (8-8-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout at light heavyweight. Also in an eight-round light heavyweight bout Mehmet Unal (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Jaime Hernandez Lopez (10-10, 4 KOs).

Plus, Wilkens Mathieu (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Grzegorz Mardyla (1-0-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Moreno Fendero (1-0) and Cristian Lopez Lozano (2-2) clash in a four-round bout at middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, November 15.

Steve Claggett vs Miguel Madueno start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Other countries

Date and time vary by location.

Claggett vs Madueno fight card

Steve Claggett vs. Miguel Madueno, 10 rounds, super lightweight – NABF super lightweight title

Steven Butler vs. Ivan Alvarez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Imam Khataev vs. Fernando Galvan, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Grzegorz Mardyla, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Moreno Fendero vs. Cristian Lopez Lozano, 4 rounds, super middleweight

