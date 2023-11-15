Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Claggett vs Madueno results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Steve Claggett defends NABF super lightweight title against Miguel Madueno live from Montreal, Canada

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Steve Claggett vs Miguel Madueno live results from Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Steve Claggett and Miguel Madueno go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Eye of the Tiger

Steve Claggett and Miguel Madueno battle it out in the main event live stream from Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Tuesday, November 14. The contest pits Canadian contender against U.S.-based opponent of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Riding the seven-win streak, 34-year-old Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada brings to the ring his NABF junior welterweight belt. 25-year-old Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs) of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico looks to cause an upset and secure his fourth win in a row.

In the co-main event, Canada’s two-time world title challenger Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) of Montreal, Quebec faces off Mexico’s Ivan Alvarez (32-14-4, 21 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora. The pair goes head to head in a 10-round bout at middleweight.

Among Claggett vs Madueno undercard bouts, Imam Khataev (4-0, 4 KOs) squares off against Fernando Galvan (8-8-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout at light heavyweight. Also in an eight-round light heavyweight bout Mehmet Unal (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Jaime Hernandez Lopez (10-10, 4 KOs).

Plus, Wilkens Mathieu (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Grzegorz Mardyla (1-0-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Moreno Fendero (1-0) and Cristian Lopez Lozano (2-2) clash in a four-round bout at middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, November 15.

Steve Claggett vs Miguel Madueno start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Claggett vs Madueno from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Claggett vs Madueno fight card

Get Claggett vs Madueno full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Steve Claggett vs. Miguel Madueno, 10 rounds, super lightweight – NABF super lightweight title
  • Steven Butler vs. Ivan Alvarez, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Imam Khataev vs. Fernando Galvan, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Mehmet Unal vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Grzegorz Mardyla, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Cristian Lopez Lozano, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Steve Claggett vs Miguel Madueno results

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:01:36
UFC

UFC 296 official trailer – Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – Shots Fired

Boxing

Richard Torrez Jr faces Curtis Harper on Ramirez vs Espinoza undercard

Boxing

Shakur Stevenson: I’m going to figure Edwin De Los Santos out by the fourth round

Boxing

Jermall Charlo: If I hit Jose Benavidez Jr flush, I’ll knock him cold out

00:00:00
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos final pre-fight press conference

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.