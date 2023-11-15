Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Emanuel Navarrete: Robson Conceicao represents an enormous threat in this fight

Navarrete defends WBO super featherweight title against Conceicao in co-feature to Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Emanuel Navarrete primed for world title defense against Robson Conceicao
Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceicao at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete faces Robson Conceicao on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The contest pits Mexico’s three-division world champion against Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist of Brazil. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card, headlined by Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN.

Navarrete brings to the ring his WBO super featherweight title. Conceicao makes his third attempt to become world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In his previous outing in August in Glendale, Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defeated Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision and made the first successful defense of his belt. The 39-year-old native of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico claimed the vacant title by TKO in the ninth round against Liam Wilson in February at the same venue.

“Robson represents an enormous threat in this fight,” Emanuel Navarrete said at the final pre-fight press conference. “His style is very difficult. He’s a fighter who has an Olympic style. That makes it difficult for anyone with my style. But we worked on that. We worked on that in order to make the fight easier for me in that regard.”

“I like being active. I like working. I always like fighting, and I take the opportunities that appear in my career. So, basically, I just take advantage of it.”

Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceicao go face to face
Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceicao go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

‘It’s tough to get three title opportunities’

Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) was in action in June in New York, where he faced Nicolas Polanco in the bout that ended in No Contest. Last September in Newark, New Jersey, the native of Salvador, Brazil fought Shakur Stevenson for the unified WBC and WBO super featherweight titles, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. In September 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, the 35-year-old challenged Oscar Valdez for the WBC belt, but also lost by UD.

“I heard of this [fight] the day before [a scheduled fight in September], and I knew it was a big opportunity,” Robson Conceicao said. “And so, I was left very happy, and I accepted immediately. The more difficult things are for me, the better. So, I accepted immediately.”

“It’s tough to get three title opportunities. But that’s what happened in the amateurs. It took me three attempts to become an Olympic champion. So, the same will happen in professional boxing.”

The main event features Shakur Stevenson of the United States up against Edwin De Los Santos of Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

Undefeated two-division world champion Stevenson moves up a weight class and looks to conquer a new division. Once beaten contender De Los Santos makes his first attempt to become champion.

In Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.