Jarvis vs BDave final pre-fight press conference

Misfits Boxing 11

Jarvis and BDave square off live on DAZN from York Hall in London, England on Friday, November 17. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The pair battles it out for the inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the card, Jully Poca goes up against Alaena Vampira. The bout is scheduled for four rounds with the inaugural Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight belt on the line.

In addition, Armz Korleone and Minikon go head to head in the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title eliminator. As well, Gabriel Silva takes on OJ Rose at middleweight and Uncle Pizza faces YuddyGang TV at lightweight. Plus, Adam Brooks meets Rhino and Dapper Laughs duels Simple Simon.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 18.

