Shakur Stevenson ‘focused & ready’,  Edwin De Los Santos ‘here to fight’

Shakur Stevenson faces Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the vacant WBC lightweight title on the line.

Undefeated southpaw Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey moves up a weight class and looks to become a three-division world champion. Once beaten contender De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic fights for his first world title.

Houston, Texas-based Shakur Stevenson last fought in April when he stopped Shuichiro Yoshino in sixth round. In 2022, the 26-year-old defeated Robson Conceicao and Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision.

“This means the world to me,” Shakur Stevenson said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I’ve been grinding my whole life for these moments. I’m back in the same situation I was before, fighting for another vacant title. I’m just here to do what I got to do. I’m focused. I’m ready. Showtime on Thursday.”

“My performance is based on how I feel. I’m performing for myself. I know that if I come in at my best, I will be hard to deal with for everybody.”

“He’s a fighter. You can tell that he has a lot of heart. It may work against him on Thursday night. But I definitely respect the fact that he took the fight.”

“This means a lot to me. I hope it’s a sold-out crowd. I want all the people to tune in. I’m focused and ready.”

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

‘All boxers dream of becoming a world champion’

De Los Santos won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Joseph Adorno and secured his third straight victory. The 24-year-old makes his first attempt to become champion.

“Like I’ve always said, I’m not here to hesitate, I’m here to fight, Edwin De Los Santos said. “As soon as we heard about the fight, we accepted the opportunity.”

“This is something that is super exciting for me. All boxers dream of becoming a world champion. My family is very happy, and I know that with the help of God I am going to be victorious, and the win will change my life.”

“On November 16, you will see an upset. Don’t be surprised.”

In Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.