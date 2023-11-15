Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos weigh-in results

Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) square off in the main event live on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The 12-round contest features American undefeated two-division world champion up against contender of the Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, three-division world champion and current WBO super featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico defends his strap against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) and Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) go head to head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) faces Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Get Stevenson vs De Los Santos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight card

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBC lightweight title

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO super featherweight title

Prelims