Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos weigh-in results

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos for vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) square off in the main event live on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The 12-round contest features American undefeated two-division world champion up against contender of the Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, three-division world champion and current WBO super featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico defends his strap against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) and Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) go head to head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) faces Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Get Stevenson vs De Los Santos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight card

Main card

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBC lightweight title
  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO super featherweight title

Prelims

  • Brian Norman Jr vs. Quinton Randall, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Max Ornelas, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Brandon Mendoza, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jackson Murray vs. Steven Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Jose Cardenas, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Hugo Micallef vs. Sergio Odabai, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Giovanni Sarchioto vs. Lucas de Abreu, 6 rounds, super middleweight
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.