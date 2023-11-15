Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos weigh-in results

Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) square off in the main event live on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The 12-round contest features American undefeated two-division world champion up against contender of the Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, three-division world champion and current WBO super featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico defends his strap against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Among the undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) and Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) go head to head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) faces Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.
In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.
Get Stevenson vs De Los Santos full fight card
Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight card
Main card
- Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBC lightweight title
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO super featherweight title
Prelims
- Brian Norman Jr vs. Quinton Randall, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Max Ornelas, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Troy Isley vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Brandon Mendoza, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Jackson Murray vs. Steven Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Jose Cardenas, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Hugo Micallef vs. Sergio Odabai, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Giovanni Sarchioto vs. Lucas de Abreu, 6 rounds, super middleweight