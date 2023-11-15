Subriel Matias promises ‘fireworks’ in title defense against Shohjahon Ergashev

A newly-crowned IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias makes the first defense of his title against Shohjahon Ergashev on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out on the PPV card, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) claimed the vacant IBF super lightweight title in February, when he stopped Jeremias Nicolas Ponce in five rounds. The 31-year-old native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico makes his second ring appearance for the year and eyes the fifth win in a row.

“My preparations have been great,” Matias said at a virtual press conference. “I’m healthy and we’re heading into the home stretch before the fight. I can tell you this, the fight won’t reach the final bell because if you look at the way both of us like to fight and how our fights have gone, you can expect a knockout.”

“I am not the same fighter as I was in 2020 when I lost my only fight [against Petros Ananyan]. I am way better now. I was not focused back in 2020. Now, I am ready to show the fans that the champion is here and I’m ready to put on a great show.”

“My experience is going to be his downfall. This is going to be like a game to me. Let’s see what happens after the sixth round. I will leave it there.”

“One of us is going to fall. I promise you that. One of us is going to kiss the mat.”

“I can consider myself the best at 140 pounds, but I would rather show it. If this is one more step on the ladder towards greatness, I will gladly take that step to get to where I want to be.”

“I have the confidence in myself to win this fight after what I have done in training camp. But to say that I am a big favorite would be assuming a lot of things considering that boxing is unpredictable. I’m not going to underestimate my opponent. I am going to go out there and bear the fruits of my preparation.”

“I have a great opportunity to come back to Las Vegas and redeem myself and fix the mistake I made in 2020.”

“The goal is to unify next. It doesn’t matter against who. I am going to defend my title and then I’ll be ready for whoever comes my way.”

“I am going to promise you fireworks. Just look at our records. 19-1 with 19 KOs for me. 23-0 with 20 KOs for him. What do you think is going to happen? It’s going to be awesome. Plus, I’m the pride of Puerto Rico and I have to make my country proud.”

‘Matias is a very good fighter, who is very aggressive’

Undefeated Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over year. In his previous bout last August, the 31-year-old southpaw of Rakhmon, Uzbekistan stopped Angel Martinez Hernandez in the fifth round. Detroit-based contender fights for his first world title.

“It’s been a long journey to get here and I’ve been training for this fight since the summer,” Shohjahon Ergashev said. “I had a great camp. Even though this is my first title fight, I’ve been ready physically and mentally for a long time. I can’t wait to get to Las Vegas and get the fireworks started. People are going to see the world class talent that I am.”

“I have a lot of respect for Matias. He’s a good fighter, a big puncher and is truly a good world champion. But understand that I’m not coming here from the library. I’m coming here with a big surprise, a Thanksgiving gift for Subriel Matias. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done inside the ring, but the belt is coming home with me to Uzbekistan.”

“He says for me to wait and see what happens after the sixth round? Well, let’s see if he makes it to the sixth round before he worries about that.”

“I’ve fought on ShoBox, but people have not seen my true potential. Matias is an excellent fighter and it’s going to be an exciting fight because he likes to engage. That will give me the opportunity to showcase my skills and raise my game to the next level.”

“I plan on using all of my skills to my advantage. I have physical strength and boxing skills and experience both professional and as an amateur. All of this is going to pay off big time.”

“My country is supporting me and I am the first fighter from Uzbekistan to challenge for a title in this weight class. I feel the pressure, but I’m also very excited. This is an interesting fight for me because most of my opponents have run from me because they were scared of my power. Matias is a very good fighter, who is very aggressive and likes to come forward. This will be a fun fight for the fans.”

In the 12-round main event, undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. In the co-main event, undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return in a 10-round non-title bout against former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. In the 12-round PPV opener, Hector Luis Garcia defends his WBA super featherweight title against Lamont Roach.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.