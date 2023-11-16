Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin headlines on Dec 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua has his next fight date made official for Saturday, December 23 when he faces Otto Wallin at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. British former unified heavyweight champion and Swedish contender square off in a 12-round bout, headlining a stacked card, also featuring Deontay Wilder up against Joseph Parker, Jai Opetaia versus Ellis Zorro, and more.

Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) was in action in August when he stopped Robert Helenius in the seventh round. In April, Watford, Hertfordshire native scored a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin Jr. The 34-year-old goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023 and eyes his third win in a row.

New York-based Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) last fought in September when he took a split decision against Murat Gassiev. In January, the native of Sundsvall, Sweden earned a unanimous decision against Helaman Olguin. The 32-year-old southpaw also makes his third ring appearence for the year and targets his seventh straight victory.

“I said at the start of this year that my plan was to begin my journey of activity,” Anthony Joshua said. “Three fights in 12 months two victories and one pending. I am grateful to his Excellency Turki Alalshikh for the opportunity to fulfil my plan. I am fully focused on December 23 and finishing the year in good fashion. It will be an incredible night of world class boxing.”

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) of the United States makes his ring return after over a year of layoff. In his previous bout last October the 38-year-old native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama KO’d Robert Helenius in the first round and rebounded from a pair of defeats against Tyson Fury.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand won his previous bout in October by knockout in the third round against Simon Kean. Morecambe, England-based 31-year-old is looking for his fourth straight victory.

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Undefeated Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) makes the second defense of his belt. In his previous bout in September, the 28-year-old stopped Jordan Thompson in the fourth round. Sydney southpaw claimed the belt against former champion Mairis Briedis in July 2022 by unanimous decision.

Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) is coming of the win by unanimous decision against Luca D’Ortenzi. In May, London native stopped Hosea Burton in the seventh round. Unbeaten 31-year-old contender makes his first attempt to become champion.

“There’s a big part of me that’s so grateful to be part of this card but I’ve earned my spot here and on December 23 I will show why I’m the best cruiserweight in the world and the king of the division,” Jai Opetaia said. “Now I’ve got to train hard and it doesn’t matter who is put in front of me, I have to beat them. I have a new mission, so let’s get it done. I’m ready. This is what I do.”

In other Joshua vs Wallin undercard bouts

Among other bouts featured on Joshua vs Wallin undercard, former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) of London takes on unbeaten Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. As well, Indio, California-based Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) of Manchester.

Also on the card, Miami-based unbeaten Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs) of Cuba goes up against Junior Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) of New Zealand. Plus, unbeaten Filip Hrgovic (16-0, 13 KOs) of Croatia meets Mark De Mori (41-2-2, 36 KOs) of Australia. In addition, Montreal, Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) clashes with Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) of Germany.

Joshua vs Wallin fight card

The current Joshua vs Wallin fight card looks as the following:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 24.