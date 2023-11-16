Bellator 301 weigh-in results, Amosov vs Jackson

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, undefeated Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) defends his Bellator welterweight belt against No. 2-ranked contender Jason Jackson (16-4).
In the co-main event, Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) seeks to unify his title against interim titleholder Patchy Mix (18-1).
Get Bellator 301 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live on Saturday, November 18.
Bellator 301 fight card
Main card
- Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, welterweight – Amosov’s Bellator welterweight title
- Sergio Pettis (C) vs. Patchy Mix (IC), bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title unification
- Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, bantamweight
- A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, lightweight
- Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy, lightweight – Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal
Preliminary card
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm, heavyweight
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Denise Kielholtz, flyweight
- Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales, featherweight
- Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist, lightweight
- Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul, flyweight
- Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia, bantamweight
- Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde, lightweight
- Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota, 160-pound contract weight
- Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes, featherweight
- Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace, welterweight
- Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi, featherweight