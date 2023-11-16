Subscribe
Bellator 301 weigh-in results, Amosov vs Jackson

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, undefeated Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) defends his Bellator welterweight belt against No. 2-ranked contender Jason Jackson (16-4).

In the co-main event, Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) seeks to unify his title against interim titleholder Patchy Mix (18-1).

Get Bellator 301 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live on Saturday, November 18.

Bellator 301 fight card

Main card

  • Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, welterweight – Amosov’s Bellator welterweight title
  • Sergio Pettis (C) vs. Patchy Mix (IC), bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title unification
  • Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, bantamweight
  • A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, lightweight
  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy, lightweight – Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal

Preliminary card

  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm, heavyweight
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Denise Kielholtz, flyweight
  • Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales, featherweight
  • Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist, lightweight
  • Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul, flyweight
  • Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia, bantamweight
  • Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde, lightweight
  • Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota, 160-pound contract weight
  • Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes, featherweight
  • Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace, welterweight
  • Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi, featherweight
