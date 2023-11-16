Subscribe
Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres final pre-fight press conference

Pacheco vs Coceres live from Inglewood, CA

Diego Pacheco and Marcelo Coceres square off live on DAZN from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, November 18. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Pacheco defending his WBO International and USWBC super middleweight belts against Coceres. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, WBA super bantamweight champion Mayerlin Rivas defends her title against Erika Cruz. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Marc Castro takes on Gonzalo Fuenzalida in a 10-rounder at super featherweight and Criztec Bazaldua faces Pedro Angel Cruz in a four-rounder at lightweight. As well, Kal Yafai and Jonathan Rodriguez battle it out in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight strap. Plus, Jalan Walker meets Jorge Villegas in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.

