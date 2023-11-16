Jarvis vs BDave weigh-in results

Jarvis and BDave battle it out live on DAZN from York Hall in London, England on Friday, November 17. The pair goes head to head for the inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight belt. The bout is scheduled for five rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Also on the card, Jully Poca squares off against Alaena Vampira with the inaugural Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight title at stake. The bout is scheduled for four rounds.

In addition, Armz Korleone takes on Minikon in the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title eliminator. As well, Gabriel Silva faces OJ Rose at middleweight, Uncle Pizza meets YuddyGang TV at lightweight and Adam Brooks duels Rhino. Kicking off the action, Dapper Laughs goes up against Simple Simon.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 18.

Get Jarvis vs BDave full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Jarvis vs BDave fight card