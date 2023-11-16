Nick Ball faces Isaac Dogboe in world title eliminator on Nov 18 in Manchester

Nick Ball and Isaac Dogboe battle it out at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, November 18. The contest pits undefeated British contender against former world champion of Ghana. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds eliminator for WBC featherweight title. The event airs live on TNT Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

Undefeated Ball (18-0, 11 KOs) was in action in May in Belfast, where he stopped Ludumo Lamati in the 12th round. The 26-year-old contender of Liverpool makes his second ring appearance for 2023 and looks to earn his first world title shot.

Tampa, Florida-based Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) last fought in April in Tulsa, where he dropped a unanimous decision against Robeisy Ramirez in his bid to land the vacant WBO featherweight title. The 29-year-old former WBO super bantamweight champion of Accra, Ghana also goes through the ropes for the second time this year and eyes to secure his next world title shot.

In the co-feature, former world title challenger Denzel Bentley defends his British middleweight title against Nathan Heaney. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Bentley (18-2-1, 15 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Kieran Smith in April in London. With the victory, the 28-year-old Londoner rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Janibek Alimkhanuly in the WBO middleweight title fight last November in Las Vegas.

Heaney (17-0, 6 KOs) won his previous bout in March in Telford by unanimous decision against Jack Flatley. Thr 34-year-old native of Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire looks to become British champion and improved his unbeaten record.

Among the bouts featured on Ball vs Dogboe undercard, Liam Davies (14-0, 6 KOs) defends his EU junior featherweight title in a 12-round bout against Vincenzo La Femina (13-0, 7 KOs). Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) defends his English heavyweight title in a 10-round bout against Michael Webster (9-0, 6 KOs). As well, Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth and IBF European welterweight titles in a 12-round bout against Harry Scarff (12-2, 3 KOs).

Plus, Hannah Rankin (13-6, 3 KOs) and Ema Kozin (23-1-1, 12 KOs) meet in a 10-round bout with the vacant WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles on the line. In addition, Nathaniel Collins (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth featherweight belts in a 12-round bout against Zak Miller (13-0, 3 KOs).

Ball vs Dogboe fight card