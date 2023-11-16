Subscribe
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk launch press conference

Fury vs Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title

Undefeated boxing champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle it out for the first undisputed heavyweight title in 24 years. The highly anticipated clash is held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 17.

35-year-old British star Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England brings to the ring his WBC belt. 36-year-old Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion. The contest was signed late September.

Ahead of the event, the fighters host a kickoff press conference in London. At the press conference, taking place at HERE at Outernet, Fury and Usyk preview their bout, come face to face and make their fight date official.

In Australia, Fury vs Usyk airs live on Sunday, February 18.

