UFC Vegas 82 start time, how to watch, live stream, Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig aka UFC Vegas 82 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 18.

In the five-round middleweight main event, No. 10-ranked Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States goes up against No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. In the co-main event, undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) of Ecuador and Jake Matthews (19-6) of Australia square off at welterweight.

Also on the card, Jordan Leavitt (11-2) and Chase Hooper (12-3-1) go head to head in an all-American contest at lightweight. As well, Payton Talbott (6-0) and Nick Aguirre (7-1) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight.

Plus, Amanda Ribas (11-4) and Luana Pinheiro (11-1) meet in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s strawweight. In addition, Uros Medic (9-1) of Serbia battles the promotional newcomer Myktybek Orolbai (11-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.

UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

UFC Vegas 82 Australia time, Allen vs Craig

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 82 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Preliminary card