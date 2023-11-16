UFC Vegas 82 start time, how to watch, live stream, Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig aka UFC Vegas 82 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 18.
In the five-round middleweight main event, No. 10-ranked Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States goes up against No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. In the co-main event, undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) of Ecuador and Jake Matthews (19-6) of Australia square off at welterweight.
Also on the card, Jordan Leavitt (11-2) and Chase Hooper (12-3-1) go head to head in an all-American contest at lightweight. As well, Payton Talbott (6-0) and Nick Aguirre (7-1) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight.
Plus, Amanda Ribas (11-4) and Luana Pinheiro (11-1) meet in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s strawweight. In addition, Uros Medic (9-1) of Serbia battles the promotional newcomer Myktybek Orolbai (11-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.
UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
UFC Vegas 82 Australia time, Allen vs Craig
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 82 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
- Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
- Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
- Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Preliminary card
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
- Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Michael Parkin vs. Caio Machado
- Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
- Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
- Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Darrius Flowers