Abdullah Mason KO’s Jose Cardenas in second round

Abdullah Mason improved his unbeaten record when he faced Jose Cardenas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The pair squared off on the card, topped by Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN.

The scheduled for six rounds lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Mason dominated Cardenas, dropping him in the first and second rounds, to secure the win by knockout.

With the victory, Cleveland-based Abdullah Mason updated his record to 10-1, 9 KOs. The 19-year-old native of Bedford, Ohio went through the ropes for the fifth time in 2023.

Jose Cardenas dropped to 7-2, 5 KOs. Laredo, Texas’ 23-year-old made his second ring appearance for the year.

In Australia, the event aired on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

