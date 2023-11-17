BKFC 54 Bulgaria results, time, live stream, how to watch, Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov

BKFC 54: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov airs live stream from Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday, November 17. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international fighters. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the country.

In the main event, Rosen Dimitrov and Todor Zhelyazkov square off in an-all Bulgarian contest at middleweight. The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Georgi Valentinov of Bulgaria and Bojan Kosednar of Slovenia.

Also on the card, Vladislav Kanchev of Bulgaria faces Ilyas Sadykov of Kazakhstan at middleweight. As well, Kaloyan Kolev of Bulgaria takes on Amer Abdulnabi of Lebanon at heavyweight. Plus, Marian Dimitrov of Bulgaria meets Jedrzej Durski of Poland at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Mahmoud Ahmed of Egypt goes up against Florin Lupu of Romania at bantamweight. In addition, Veselin Ivanov of Bulgaria clashes with Marco Giustarini of Italy at featherweight. Rounding out the card, Mladen Iliev of Bulgaria fights Yunus Emre Batan of Turkey at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Steve Pasche of France and Mehmet Ozer of Turkey go head to head at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 18.

BKFC 54: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 5 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

BKFC 54 fight card

Get BKFC 54: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Rosen Dimitrov vs. Todor Zhelyazkov

Georgi Valentinov vs. Bojan Kosednar

Vladislav Kanchev vs. Ilyas Sadykov

Kaloyan Kolev vs. Amer Abdulnabi

Marian Dimitrov vs. Jedrzej Durski

Mahmoud Ahmed vs. Florin Lupu

Veselin Ivanov vs. Marco Giustarini

Mladen Iliev vs. Yunus Emre Batan

Steve Pasche vs. Mehmet Ozer

Preliminary card