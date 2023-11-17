Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 54 Bulgaria results, time, live stream, how to watch, Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov

BKFC 54 Bulgaria: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
Newswire
Stream BKFC 54 Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov live results from Sofia, Bulgaria
Rosen Dimitrov and Todor Zhelyazkov at the weigh-in ceremony | BKFC

BKFC 54: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov airs live stream from Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday, November 17. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international fighters. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the country.

In the main event, Rosen Dimitrov and Todor Zhelyazkov square off in an-all Bulgarian contest at middleweight. The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Georgi Valentinov of Bulgaria and Bojan Kosednar of Slovenia.

Also on the card, Vladislav Kanchev of Bulgaria faces Ilyas Sadykov of Kazakhstan at middleweight. As well, Kaloyan Kolev of Bulgaria takes on Amer Abdulnabi of Lebanon at heavyweight. Plus, Marian Dimitrov of Bulgaria meets Jedrzej Durski of Poland at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Mahmoud Ahmed of Egypt goes up against Florin Lupu of Romania at bantamweight. In addition, Veselin Ivanov of Bulgaria clashes with Marco Giustarini of Italy at featherweight. Rounding out the card, Mladen Iliev of Bulgaria fights Yunus Emre Batan of Turkey at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Steve Pasche of France and Mehmet Ozer of Turkey go head to head at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 18.

BKFC 54: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, November 17
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 18
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 5 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Watch on FITE

BKFC 54 fight card

Get BKFC 54: Dimitrov vs Zhelyazkov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Rosen Dimitrov vs. Todor Zhelyazkov
  • Georgi Valentinov vs. Bojan Kosednar
  • Vladislav Kanchev vs. Ilyas Sadykov
  • Kaloyan Kolev vs. Amer Abdulnabi
  • Marian Dimitrov vs. Jedrzej Durski
  • Mahmoud Ahmed vs. Florin Lupu
  • Veselin Ivanov vs. Marco Giustarini
  • Mladen Iliev vs. Yunus Emre Batan
  • Steve Pasche vs. Mehmet Ozer

Preliminary card

  • Angel Petkov vs. Nikola Arsov
  • Martin Stoichkov vs. Felipe Maia
  • Zdravko Dimitrov vs. Tomas Vojtela
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.