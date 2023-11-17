Subscribe
Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres weigh-in results

Pacheco vs Coceres live from Inglewood, CA

Diego Pacheco and Marcelo Coceres battle it out live on DAZN from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, November 18. The contest features Pacheco defending his WBO International and USWBC super middleweight titles against Coceres. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the world championship co-main event, WBA super bantamweight titleholder Mayerlin Rivas defends her belt against Erika Cruz. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Marc Castro and Gonzalo Fuenzalida square off in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Criztec Bazaldua takes on Pedro Angel Cruz in a four-rounder at lightweight and Kal Yafai and Jonathan Rodriguez go head to head in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title. Kicking off the action, Jalan Walker goes up against Jorge Villegas in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.

Get Pacheco vs Coceres full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Pacheco vs Coceres fight card

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBO International and USWBC super middleweight titles
  • Mayerlin Rivas vs. Erika Cruz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Rivas’ WBA super bantamweight title
  • Marc Castro vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Pedro Angel Cruz, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Khalid Yafai vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title
  • Jalan Walker vs. Jorge Villegas, 8 rounds, super featherweight
