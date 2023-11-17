Emiliano Vargas drops Brandon Mendoza twice, stops in second round

Emiliano Vargas dominated Brandon Mendoza, when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The lightweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN.

The scheduled for six rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Mendoza managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count, after he was dropped with a solid right hand followed by a left hook in the first round. Vargas, however, claimed the win by knockout, once again sending him to the canvas with an overhand right in the following round.

With the win, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas improved to 8-0, 7 KOs and remained unbeaten. The 19-year-old rising prospect of Oxnard, California made his sixth ring appearance for 2023.

Brandon Mendoza dropped to 6-3, 6 KOs. The 27-year-old native of Burbank, California suffered his third defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

