Jackson Murray on top in US debut with decision against Steven Torres

Stevenson vs De Los Santos live from Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Jackson Murray defeats Steven Torres by decision in US debut
Derrick Harmon and Jackson Murray | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Going through the ropes for the first time in the United States, Jackson Murray came out victorious against Steven Torres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN.

The scheduled for six rounds heavyweight bout went the full distance. The Australian southpaw defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, by unanimous decision. All three scores were 60-53.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jackson Murray improved to 6-0, 4 KOs and remained unbeaten. Sydney’s 29-year-old made his successful U.S. as well as international debut.

Steven Torres dropped to 6-1-1, 6 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Reading, Pennsylvania suffered his first career defeat.

Jackson Murray vs Steven Torres
Jackson Murray in his bout against Steven Torres | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In Australia, the event aired on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Get Stevenson vs De Los Santos full fight card results.

