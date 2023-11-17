Misfits Boxing 11 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Jarvis vs BDave

Misfits Boxing 11: Jarvis vs BDave airs live from York Hall in London, England on Friday, November 17. The crossover boxing fight card features a series of bouts with two title belts contested on the night.

In the main event, English YouTuber Jarvis Khattri and American YouTuber BDave clash for the inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight title. In the co-main event, Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira go head to head for the inaugural MF boxing women’s cruiserweight belt.

Also on the card, Gabriel Silva faces OJ Rose at middleweight. As well, Armz Korleone and Minikon square off in the MF boxing heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, Uncle Pizza and YuddyGang TV battle it out at lightweight.

Among the prelims, Muhsin Cason takes on Piotr Budziszewski at bridgerweight. Plus, Adam Brooks meets Rhino at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Dapper Laughs goes up against Simple Simon at cruiserweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 18.

Misfits Boxing 11: Jarvis vs BDave start time

USA & UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 6 am AEDT

Misfits Boxing 11 fight card

Get Misfits Boxing 11 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jarvis vs. BDave, 5 rounds, welterweight – inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight title

Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira, 4 rounds, cruiserweight – inaugural Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight title

Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rose, middleweight

Armz Korleone vs. Minikon, heavyweight – Misfits Boxing heavyweight title eliminator

Uncle Pizza vs. YuddyGang TV, lightweight

Preliminary card (Countdown Show)

Muhsin Cason vs. Piotr Budziszewski, 4 rounds, bridgerweight

Adam Brooks vs. Rhino, light heavyweight

Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon, cruiserweight

Misfits Boxing 11: Jarvis vs BDave results