Misfits Boxing 11 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Jarvis vs BDave

MF & DAZN: X Series 11 live from London

Stream Jay Misfits Boxing 11 Jarvis vs BDave live results from London
Jarvis and BDave at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout for inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight title at York Hall in London, England | Twitter/MisfitsBoxing

Misfits Boxing 11: Jarvis vs BDave airs live from York Hall in London, England on Friday, November 17. The crossover boxing fight card features a series of bouts with two title belts contested on the night.

In the main event, English YouTuber Jarvis Khattri and American YouTuber BDave clash for the inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight title. In the co-main event, Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira go head to head for the inaugural MF boxing women’s cruiserweight belt.

Also on the card, Gabriel Silva faces OJ Rose at middleweight. As well, Armz Korleone and Minikon square off in the MF boxing heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, Uncle Pizza and YuddyGang TV battle it out at lightweight.

Among the prelims, Muhsin Cason takes on Piotr Budziszewski at bridgerweight. Plus, Adam Brooks meets Rhino at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Dapper Laughs goes up against Simple Simon at cruiserweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 18.

Misfits Boxing 11: Jarvis vs BDave start time

USA & UK

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, November 17
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 18
Time: 6 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Misfits Boxing 11 fight card

Get Misfits Boxing 11 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jarvis vs. BDave, 5 rounds, welterweight – inaugural Misfits Boxing welterweight title
  • Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira, 4 rounds, cruiserweight – inaugural Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight title
  • Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rose, middleweight
  • Armz Korleone vs. Minikon, heavyweight – Misfits Boxing heavyweight title eliminator
  • Uncle Pizza vs. YuddyGang TV, lightweight

Preliminary card (Countdown Show)

  • Muhsin Cason vs. Piotr Budziszewski, 4 rounds, bridgerweight
  • Adam Brooks vs. Rhino, light heavyweight
  • Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon, cruiserweight

Misfits Boxing 11: Jarvis vs BDave results

  • Muhsin Cason def. Piotr Budziszewski by KO (R2 at 3:09)
  • Adam Brooks def. Rhino by KO (R2 at 1:40)
  • Dapper Laughs def. Simple Simon by TKO (R1 at 1:05)
  • YuddyGang TV def. Uncle Pizza by split decision (37-39, 39-38, 39-37)
  • Armz Korleone def. Minikon by unanimous decision (38-37, 38-37, 38-37)
  • Gabriel Silva def. OJ Rose by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 40-37)
  • Jully Poca def. Alaena Vampira unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)
  • Jarvis def. BDave by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
Latest News

