Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tyson Fury: Oleksandr Usyk thinks he’s going to win, I know I’m going to win

Fury vs Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title

BoxingNewsPhotos
Parviz Iskenderov
Tyson Fury confident in victory against Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury | Top Rank

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk square off on Saturday, February 17 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest features two undefeated heavyweight champions battling it out for the undisputed title.

British star Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is a current WBC heavyweight champion. Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine is a reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion. The contest is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, as well as the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Lennox Lewis claimed all in November 1999, when he defeated Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision in their immediate rematch, following their first fight in March that ended in a split draw. With the victory he unified the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

In his previous outing in October, Fury took a split decision against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a non-title fight. In his most recent to date championship bout, the 35-year-old native of Manchester stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round of their rematch and retained his WBC heavyweight title.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Top Rank
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Top Rank

“I’ve been in many heavyweight title fights before,” Tyson Fury said at a kickoff press conference in London. “And now is the most important one. We’re both undefeated. He’s a champion; I’m a champion. And it’s going to be one of the fights for the ages.”

“It’s been 24 years since we’ve last had an undisputed heavyweight world champion. And we know that the Klitschkos were champions for about 10 years. So there’s been another 14 years where other heavyweights couldn’t stop it. So we’ve been chosen. And I believe we’re both destined to be here. And there’s only one winner: I’m destined to become undisputed champion.”

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk go face to face
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk go face to face | Top Rank
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk go face to face
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk go face to face | Top Rank

“We’re not here to talk. It’s not a talking contest. It’s a boxing match. On February 17, all the talking goes out the window. It doesn’t matter what he or what I said. It comes down to who wins the fight. He thinks he’s going to win. I know I’m going to win. There’s not much more to be said.”

‘I will speak more in the ring’

Usyk won his previous bout in August in Wroclaw, Poland by knockout in the ninth round against Daniel Dubois. With the victory, 36-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine made the second successful defense of his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Oleksandr Usyk said. “Thank you to everyone. I will speak more in the ring.”

“I want to tell a story that looks very similar to our story with Tyson, about David and Goliath. When the Lord gives me Tyson in my hands, I will do my job.”

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk | Top Rank
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk | Top Rank

The bouts featured on Fury vs Usyk undercard, as well as broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 18.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.