Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heated faceoff, Sylvester Stallone in attendance

Fury vs Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title

Undefeated heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle it out for the undisputed title at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 17. Ahead of their highly anticipated 12-round clash, the fighters hosted a kickoff press conference in London.

35-year-old British star Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England brings to the ring his WBC heavyweight belt. 36-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine is a reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight king. The winner of the fight is set to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

At the press conference, held at HERE at Outernet, Fury and Usyk previewed their bout and went head to head, which turned to be a heated faceoff.

Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone was in attendance.

In Australia, Fury vs Usyk airs live on Sunday, February 18.

