UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results, Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 10-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States takes on No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Ecuador’s undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) goes up against Australia’s Jake Matthews (19-6) at welterweight.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 82 fight card

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Preliminary card

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Michael Parkin vs. Caio Machado

Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander

Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez

Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta

Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam

Ottman Azaitar vs. Darrius Flowers

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.