UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results, Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 10-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States takes on No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Ecuador’s undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) goes up against Australia’s Jake Matthews (19-6) at welterweight.
Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC Vegas 82 fight card
Main card
- Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
- Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
- Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
- Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Preliminary card
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
- Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Michael Parkin vs. Caio Machado
- Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
- Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
- Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Darrius Flowers
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.