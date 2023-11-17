Subscribe
UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results, Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Brendan Allen weigh-in
Brendan Allen | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 10-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States takes on No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Ecuador’s undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) goes up against Australia’s Jake Matthews (19-6) at welterweight.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 82 fight card

Main card

  • Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
  • Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
  • Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
  • Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Preliminary card

  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Michael Parkin vs. Caio Machado
  • Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
  • Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
  • Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Darrius Flowers

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

