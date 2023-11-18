Subscribe
Bellator 301 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Amosov vs Jackson

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson

Stream Bellator 301 Amosov vs Jackson live results from Chicago
Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their main event bout at Bellator 301 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, USA on Friday, November 17, 2023 | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) defends his welterweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Jason Jackson (16-4). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) faces interim 135-pound titleholder Patchy Mix (18-1) in a title unification bout.

Also on the card, former interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) takes on Danny Sabatello (14-3). As well, former featherweight champion AJ McKee (20-1) squares off against top-five ranked lightweight Sidney Outlaw (17-5). Plus, former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-11) and Alexander Shabliy (23-3) go head to head in Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson start time

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Friday, November 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Bellator 301 fight card

Get Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, welterweight – Amosov’s Bellator welterweight title
  • Sergio Pettis (C) vs. Patchy Mix (IC), bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title unification
  • Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, bantamweight
  • A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, lightweight
  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy, lightweight – Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal

Preliminary card

  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm, heavyweight
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Denise Kielholtz, flyweight
  • Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales, featherweight
  • Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist, lightweight
  • Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul, flyweight
  • Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia, bantamweight
  • Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota, 160-pound contract weight
  • Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace, welterweight
  • Cody Law def. Jefferson Pontes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Tim Wilde def. Mike Hamel by TKO (punches, R3 at 2:47)
  • Yves Landu def. Isao Kobayashi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Latest News

