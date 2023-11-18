Bellator 301 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Amosov vs Jackson

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the five-round main event, unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) defends his welterweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Jason Jackson (16-4). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) faces interim 135-pound titleholder Patchy Mix (18-1) in a title unification bout.
Also on the card, former interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) takes on Danny Sabatello (14-3). As well, former featherweight champion AJ McKee (20-1) squares off against top-five ranked lightweight Sidney Outlaw (17-5). Plus, former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-11) and Alexander Shabliy (23-3) go head to head in Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.
Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson start time
United States
Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Friday, November 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9 am AEDT
Bellator 301 fight card
Get Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, welterweight – Amosov’s Bellator welterweight title
- Sergio Pettis (C) vs. Patchy Mix (IC), bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title unification
- Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, bantamweight
- A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, lightweight
- Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy, lightweight – Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal
Preliminary card
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm, heavyweight
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Denise Kielholtz, flyweight
- Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales, featherweight
- Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist, lightweight
- Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul, flyweight
- Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia, bantamweight
- Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota, 160-pound contract weight
- Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace, welterweight
- Cody Law def. Jefferson Pontes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Tim Wilde def. Mike Hamel by TKO (punches, R3 at 2:47)
- Yves Landu def. Isao Kobayashi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)