Bellator 301 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Amosov vs Jackson

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) defends his welterweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Jason Jackson (16-4). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) faces interim 135-pound titleholder Patchy Mix (18-1) in a title unification bout.

Also on the card, former interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) takes on Danny Sabatello (14-3). As well, former featherweight champion AJ McKee (20-1) squares off against top-five ranked lightweight Sidney Outlaw (17-5). Plus, former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-11) and Alexander Shabliy (23-3) go head to head in Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson start time

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Bellator 301 fight card

Get Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, welterweight – Amosov’s Bellator welterweight title

Sergio Pettis (C) vs. Patchy Mix (IC), bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title unification

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, bantamweight

A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, lightweight

Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy, lightweight – Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal

Preliminary card