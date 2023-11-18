BKFC 55 Leeds results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Christie vs Warren

BKFC 55: Christie vs Warren airs live stream from Planet Ice in Leeds, England on Saturday, November 18. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international fighters.

In the main event, No. 2-ranked Danny Christie (3-0) of the UK and No. 4-ranked Jared Warren (5-2) of the United States battle it out at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Anthony Holmes (4-1-1) of the UK and Bartlomiej Krol (2-0) of Poland square off at middleweight.

Also on the card, Mason Shaw (6-4-1) faces Matt Hodgson (0-2) in an-all British contest at cruiserweight. As well, Danny Mitchell makes his BKFC debut against fellow-Brit John Ferguson (1-0) at light heavyweight. Plus, British Luke Atkin goes up against his compatriot Darren Hendry (4-1) at cruiserweight.

In addition, Gary Fox (1-1) takes on Robbie Brown (1-0) in an all-British bout at featherweight. Further in action, British Nathan Owens (1-0) and Conor Cooke (1-0) clash at featherweight.

Rounding out the card, Karl Thompson (1-0) of the UK fights Dawid Oskar (3-0) of Poland at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Antonio Moscatiello of Italy and Hynek Hospodarsky of Czech Republic make their promotional debut at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.

BKFC 55 Leeds start time

UK & USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, November 19

Time: 7 am AEDT

Prelims: 6 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

BKFC 55 fight card

Get BKFC 55: Christie vs Warren full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Danny Christie vs. Jared Warren

Anthony Holmes vs. Bartlomiej Krol

Mason Shaw vs. Matt Hodgson

Danny Mitchell vs. John Ferguson

Luke Atkin vs. Darren Hendry

Gary Fox vs. Robbie Brown

Nathan Owens vs. Conor Cooke

Karl Thompson vs. Dawid Oskar

Antonio Moscatiello vs. Hynek Hospodarsky

Prelims