BKFC 55 Leeds results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Christie vs Warren

BKFC 55: Christie vs Warren airs live stream from Planet Ice in Leeds, England on Saturday, November 18. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international fighters.
In the main event, No. 2-ranked Danny Christie (3-0) of the UK and No. 4-ranked Jared Warren (5-2) of the United States battle it out at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Anthony Holmes (4-1-1) of the UK and Bartlomiej Krol (2-0) of Poland square off at middleweight.
Also on the card, Mason Shaw (6-4-1) faces Matt Hodgson (0-2) in an-all British contest at cruiserweight. As well, Danny Mitchell makes his BKFC debut against fellow-Brit John Ferguson (1-0) at light heavyweight. Plus, British Luke Atkin goes up against his compatriot Darren Hendry (4-1) at cruiserweight.
In addition, Gary Fox (1-1) takes on Robbie Brown (1-0) in an all-British bout at featherweight. Further in action, British Nathan Owens (1-0) and Conor Cooke (1-0) clash at featherweight.
Rounding out the card, Karl Thompson (1-0) of the UK fights Dawid Oskar (3-0) of Poland at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Antonio Moscatiello of Italy and Hynek Hospodarsky of Czech Republic make their promotional debut at lightweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.
BKFC 55 Leeds start time
UK & USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 18
Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 19
Time: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 6 am AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
BKFC 55 fight card
Get BKFC 55: Christie vs Warren full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Danny Christie vs. Jared Warren
- Anthony Holmes vs. Bartlomiej Krol
- Mason Shaw vs. Matt Hodgson
- Danny Mitchell vs. John Ferguson
- Luke Atkin vs. Darren Hendry
- Gary Fox vs. Robbie Brown
- Nathan Owens vs. Conor Cooke
- Karl Thompson vs. Dawid Oskar
- Antonio Moscatiello vs. Hynek Hospodarsky
Prelims
- Luke Nevin vs. Paul Cook
- Jonny Graham vs. Abel Radomski
- Agi Faulkner vs. Rob Cunningham