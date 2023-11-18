Subscribe
Petitjean vs Azim results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Franck Petitjean vs Adam Azim live from Wolverhampton, England

Stream Franck Petitjean vs Adam Azim live results from Wolverhampton, England
Franck Petitjean and Adam Azim go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England | Boxxer/Lawrence Lustig

Franck Petitjean and Adam Azim battle it out in the main event live stream from The Halls in Wolverhampton, England on Saturday, November 18. The contest pits EBU European super lightweight titleholder against challenger, representing the country-host. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

35-year-old Petitjean (24-6-3, 6 KOs) of Clichy, Hauts-de-Seine makes the first defense of the belt that he took by majority decision against Samuel Molina in June. 21-year-old Azim (9-0, 6 KOs) of Slough, Berkshire looks to claim the title and remain unbeaten.

In the 12-round co-main event, Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) of Italy defends his EBU European middleweight title against Tyler Denny (17-2-3) of England. Among Petitjean vs Azim undercard bouts, London’s Richard Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Dylan Bregeon (13-4-1, 3 KOs) of France in a 10-round bout at cruiserweight. As well, Rhys Edwards (14-0, 4 KOs) takes on Brad Foster (15-2-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round all-British bout at featherweight.

Also on the card, Nyall Berry (8-0, 4 KOs) of the UK meets Slovakia-based Darwing Martinez (8-14-2, 6 KOs) of Nicaragua in a six-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Tion Gibbs (10-1) of the UK goes up against Efstathios Antonas (5-2-1, 1 KOs) of Greece in a six-round bout at super lightweight.

In addition, British Dylan Cheema (9-1, 2 KOs) clashes with Robin Zamora (20-24, 10 KOs) of Slovakia by way of Nicaragua in a six-round bout at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Gully Powar (6-0, 1 KOs) of the UK and Slovakia-based Nicaragua native Engel Gomez (8-19-2, 4 KOs) go head to head in a six-round bout at super featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.

Franck Petitjean vs Adam Azim start time

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, November 18
Time: 7 pm GMT

United States

Broadcast: Peacock
Date: Saturday, November 18
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 19
Time: 6 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Watch on FITE

Petitjean vs Azim fight card

Get Petitjean vs Azim full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Franck Petitjean vs. Adam Azim, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Petitjean’s EBU super lightweight title
  • Matteo Signani vs. Tyler Denny, 12 rounds, middleweight – Signani’s EBU middleweight title
  • Richard Riakporhe vs. Dylan Bregeon, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Rhys Edwards vs. Brad Foster, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Nyall Berry vs. Darwing Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Tion Gibbs vs. Efstathios Antonas, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Dylan Cheema vs. Robin Zamora, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Gully Powar vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Franck Petitjean vs Adam Azim results

