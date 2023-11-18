Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres prelims

Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres free prelims air live from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, November 18, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Jalan Walker and Jorge Villegas square off in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Criztec Bazaldua goes up against Pedro Angel Cruz in a four-rounder at lightweight.

In the 12-round main event, Diego Pacheco defends his WBO International and USWBC super middleweight belts against Marcelo Coceres.

In the 10-round co-main event, WBA super bantamweight champion Mayerlin Rivas makes the third defense of her title against Erika Cruz.

In Australia, Pacheco vs Coceres airs live on Sunday, November 19.