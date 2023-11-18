UFC Vegas 82 results – Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig aka UFC Vegas 82 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18.
The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 10 Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States and No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) of Ecuador and Jake Matthews (19-6) of Australia.
Also on the card, Chase Hooper (12-3-1) faces fellow-American Jordan Leavitt (11-2) at lightweight. Plus, Nick Aguirre (7-1) and Payton Talbott (6-0) meet in all-American contest at bantamweight.
As well, Amanda Ribas (11-4) and Luana Pinheiro (11-1) clash in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Uros Medic (9-1) of Serbia and Myktybek Orolbai (11-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan go head to head at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.
UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, November 18
Main card: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
Prelims: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, November 19
Main card: 9 am AEDT
Prelims: 6 am AEDT
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig results
Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
- Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
- Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
- Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Preliminary card
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
- Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Michael Parkin vs. Caio Machado
- Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
- Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
- Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam