UFC Vegas 82 results – Allen vs Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig aka UFC Vegas 82 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 18.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 10 Brendan Allen (22-5) of the United States and No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6-1) of Scotland. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between undefeated Michael Morales (15-0) of Ecuador and Jake Matthews (19-6) of Australia.

Also on the card, Chase Hooper (12-3-1) faces fellow-American Jordan Leavitt (11-2) at lightweight. Plus, Nick Aguirre (7-1) and Payton Talbott (6-0) meet in all-American contest at bantamweight.

As well, Amanda Ribas (11-4) and Luana Pinheiro (11-1) clash in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Uros Medic (9-1) of Serbia and Myktybek Orolbai (11-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan go head to head at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 19.

UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, November 18

Main card: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Prelims: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, November 19

Main card: 9 am AEDT

Prelims: 6 am AEDT

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig results

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Preliminary card