Amanda Ribas TKO’s Luana Pinheiro with spin kick & punches at UFC Vegas 82

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Parviz Iskenderov

Amanda Ribas returned to winning ways when she faced Luana Pinheiro at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18. The all-Brazilian showdown was featured on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig card live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds women’s strawweight bout ended prior to the final horn. Ribas claimed the win via stoppage, after she delivered a spinning wheel kick followed by punches, dropping and finishing Pinheiro on the canvas. Referee Chris Tognoni called it a day at 3 minutes and 53 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Amanda Ribas improved to 13-4 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in her previous bout in June against Maycee Barber. Luana Pinheiro dropped to 11-2, which snapped her nine-win streak.

Amanda Ribas stops Luana Pinheiro in Round 3

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card results.

