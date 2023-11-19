Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig in third round at UFC Vegas 82

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 82 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18. The contest featured No. 10-ranked middleweight contender of the United States up against No. 13 of Scotland.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Allen claimed the win forcing Craig to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 38 seconds into the third round.

Brendan Allen improved to 23-5 and secured his fourth win by submission in a row. The 27-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina made his third Octagon appearance for 2023 and recorded the sixth straight victory overall.

35-year-old Paul Craig of Airdrie, Scotland dropped to 17-7-1.

Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

