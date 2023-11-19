Subscribe
HomeUFC

Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig in third round at UFC Vegas 82

UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 82 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18. The contest featured No. 10-ranked middleweight contender of the United States up against No. 13 of Scotland.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Allen claimed the win forcing Craig to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 38 seconds into the third round.

Brendan Allen improved to 23-5 and secured his fourth win by submission in a row. The 27-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina made his third Octagon appearance for 2023 and recorded the sixth straight victory overall.

35-year-old Paul Craig of Airdrie, Scotland dropped to 17-7-1.

Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.