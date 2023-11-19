Chase Hooper submits Jordan Leavitt in first round at UFC Vegas 82

Chase Hooper earned his second straight victory on Saturday, November 18 when he faced Jordan Leavitt at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig card live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The American lightweight defeated his country-fellow via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 58 seconds following the tap.

With the victory by submission, 24-year-old Chase Hooper of Enumclaw, Washington improved to 13-3-1. The 28-year-old native of Las Vegas, Jordan Leavitt dropped to 11-3.

Chase Hooper submits Jordan Leavitt

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card results.