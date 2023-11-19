Subscribe
HomeUFC

Chase Hooper submits Jordan Leavitt in first round at UFC Vegas 82

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Chase Hooper earned his second straight victory on Saturday, November 18 when he faced Jordan Leavitt at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig card live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The American lightweight defeated his country-fellow via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 58 seconds following the tap.

With the victory by submission, 24-year-old Chase Hooper of Enumclaw, Washington improved to 13-3-1. The 28-year-old native of Las Vegas, Jordan Leavitt dropped to 11-3.

Chase Hooper submits Jordan Leavitt

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.