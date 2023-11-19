Diego Pacheco KO’s Marcelo Coceres with big uppercut in ninth round

Diego Pacheco was on top in his homecoming appearance on Saturday, November 18, when he faced Marcelo Esteban Coceres at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The pair battled it out in the main event live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Los Angeles native dropped and stopped his opponent of Argentina with a big right uppercut. Referee Ray Corona opened a count, and waved the fight off after reaching 10.

With the victory by knockout, Diego Pacheco improved to 20-0, 17 KOs and remained unbeaten. Renton, Washington-based super middleweight retained his WBO International and USWBC belts. The 22-year-old made his third ring appearance for the year, following a pair of victories in July in Monterrey, Mexico against Manuel Gallegos and in March in Liverpool, England against Jack Cullen.

Buenos Aires-based Marcelo Coceres dropped to 32-6-1, 18 KOs. The 32-year-old native of Villaguay, Entre Rios went through the ropes for the second time in 2023.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 19.

