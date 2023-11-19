Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Erika Cruz dethrones Mayerlin Rivas to regain world title

Cruz claims WBA super bantamweight title against Rivas in Pacheco vs Coceres co-feature

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Erika Cruz regains world title by decision against Mayerlin Rivas
Erika Cruz and Mayerlin Rivas in their WBA super bantamweight title fight at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on November 18, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Erika Cruz became a two-division world champion on Saturday, November 18 when she claimed the WBA super bantamweight title against Mayerlin Rivas at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges gave 98-92 and 97-93 to Cruz.

With the victory by majority decision, former WBA featherweight champion and undisputed title challenger Erika Cruz improved to 17-2, 3 KOs and secured her second win in a row. The 33-year-old southpaw of Mexico City, Mexico became a new WBA super bantamweight champion.

Mayerlin Rivas, who also previously held the WBA bantamweight title, dropped to 17-5-3, 11 KOs. The 35-year-old native of Maracaibo, Venezuela failed the third defense of her belt.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 19.

Get Pacheco vs Coceres full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.