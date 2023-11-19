Erika Cruz dethrones Mayerlin Rivas to regain world title

Erika Cruz became a two-division world champion on Saturday, November 18 when she claimed the WBA super bantamweight title against Mayerlin Rivas at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges gave 98-92 and 97-93 to Cruz.

With the victory by majority decision, former WBA featherweight champion and undisputed title challenger Erika Cruz improved to 17-2, 3 KOs and secured her second win in a row. The 33-year-old southpaw of Mexico City, Mexico became a new WBA super bantamweight champion.

Mayerlin Rivas, who also previously held the WBA bantamweight title, dropped to 17-5-3, 11 KOs. The 35-year-old native of Maracaibo, Venezuela failed the third defense of her belt.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 19.

