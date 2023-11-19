Subscribe
Joanderson Brito pulls ninja choke against Jonathan Pearce at UFC Vegas 82

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Joanderson Brito claimed his fourth win in a row on Saturday, November 18 when he faced Jonathan Pearce at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout was featured on the top of prelims at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds contest ended prior to the final horn. The Brazilian featherweight defeated his American opponent via ninja choke. The official time was 3 minutes and 54 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 28-year-old Joanderson Brito of Santa Helena, Maranhao improved to 16-3-1. Johnson City, Tennessee’s 31-year-old Jonathan Pearce dropped to 14-5, which snapped his five-win streak.

Joanderson Brito submits Jonathan Pearce

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card results.

