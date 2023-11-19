Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jonathan Rodriguez eliminates Khalid Yafai in first round

Pacheco vs Coceres

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Jonathan Rodriguez stops Khalid Yafai in the first round
Jonathan Rodriguez dominates Khalid Yafai in their bout at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on November 18, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jonathan Rodriguez came out victorious on Saturday, November 18 when he faced former world champion Khalid Yafai at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The bantamweight bout was featured on the card, topped by Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Rodriguez claimed the win via stoppage, sending Yafai to the canvas along the way. Although the latter managed to beat the first eight count, referee Thomas Taylor waved the fight after the representative of the country-host delivered another flurry of punches.

With the victory by TKO, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Jonathan Rodriguez improved to 17-1-1, 7 KOs. The native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico made his fifth ring appearance for 2023 and secured his eighth win in a row. In addition, the 24-year-old landed the vacant WBA Intercontinental title.

British 34-year-old Khalid Yafai dropped to 27-2, 15 KOs. Former WBA super flyweight champion of Birmingham, West Midlands went through the ropes for the first time in a year.

Jonathan Rodriguez dominates & stops Khalid Yafai

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 19.

Get Pacheco vs Coceres full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.