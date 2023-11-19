Jonathan Rodriguez eliminates Khalid Yafai in first round

Jonathan Rodriguez came out victorious on Saturday, November 18 when he faced former world champion Khalid Yafai at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The bantamweight bout was featured on the card, topped by Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Rodriguez claimed the win via stoppage, sending Yafai to the canvas along the way. Although the latter managed to beat the first eight count, referee Thomas Taylor waved the fight after the representative of the country-host delivered another flurry of punches.

With the victory by TKO, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Jonathan Rodriguez improved to 17-1-1, 7 KOs. The native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico made his fifth ring appearance for 2023 and secured his eighth win in a row. In addition, the 24-year-old landed the vacant WBA Intercontinental title.

British 34-year-old Khalid Yafai dropped to 27-2, 15 KOs. Former WBA super flyweight champion of Birmingham, West Midlands went through the ropes for the first time in a year.

Jonathan Rodriguez dominates & stops Khalid Yafai

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 19.

