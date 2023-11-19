Marc Castro dominates & stops Gonzalo Fuenzalida in seventh round

Subscribe
Pacheco vs Coceres

Parviz Iskenderov
Marc Castro dominates Gonzalo Fuenzalida in their bout at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on November 18, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Marc Castro came out on top when he faced Gonzalo Fuenzalida at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on Saturday, November 18. The pair squared off in the main card opener, leading to Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super featherweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Castro claimed the win via stoppage delivering a barrage of practically unanswered strikes. Referee Ray Corona stepped in at 2 minutes and 31 seconds into the seventh round to save Fuenzalida from further punishment.

With the victory by TKO, Marc Castro improved to 11-0, 8 KOs. The 24-year-old native of Fresno, California made his second ring apperance for 2023 and remained undefeated.

Gonzalo Fuenzalida dropped to 12-3, 3 KOs. Las Vegas-based 27-year-old of Santiago de Chile, Chile suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 19.

Get Pacheco vs Coceres full fight card results.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.