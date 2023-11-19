Subscribe
Myktybek Orolbai on top in Octagon debut against Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 82

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Myktybek Orolbai made his successful Octagon debut on Saturday, November 18 when he faced Uros Medic at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig main card opener live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The promotional newcomer of Kyrgyzstan defeated the representative of the country-host via neck crank. The time was 4 minutes and 12 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Myktybek Orolbai improved to 12-1 and secured his seventh win in a row. The 25-year-old took the fight on a short notice, replacing Jonny Parsons, who withdrew due to undisclosed reasons days before the event.

Uros Medic dropped to 9-2. The 30-year-old of Anchorage, Alaska got his two-win streak snapped.

Myktybek Orolbai submits Uros Medic

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Vegas 82: Allen vs Craig full fight card results.

