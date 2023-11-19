Subscribe
Payton Talbott submits Nick Aguirre in third round at UFC Vegas 82

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Payton Talbott claimed a dominant win in his official Octagon debut against Nick Aguirre on Saturday, November 18 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas . The bantamweight bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig card live on ESPN+.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Talbott came out on top via rear-naked choke that followed a barrage of strikes. Aguirre was forced to tap at 58 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by submission, Payton Talbott of Reno, Nevada improved to 7-0. The 25-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum fought for the third time in 2023 and remained undefeated.

Nick Aguirre dropped to 7-2. The 27-year-old of Oswego, Illinois made his second Octagon appearance and suffered the second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 19 live on Kayo.

