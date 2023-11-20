Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Cameron defends undisputed super lightweight title in the championship rematch against Taylor at 3Arena in Dublin

BoxingNews
Newswire
Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 start time, live stream, undercard, ticket info confirmed
Chantelle Cameron post victory against Katie Taylor in their first fight at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on May 20, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the rematch at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest features undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland up against undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The pair first met in May at the same venue. Cameron came out on top, defeating Taylor by majority decision.

Making her second ring appearance for the year, 31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts. Looking to avenge her only career defeat, 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and eyes to become a two-division undisputed champion.

The 10-round co-main event pits Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland against Reece Mould (18-1, 6 KOs) of the UK. The pair battles it out for the WBA Continental European lightweight title.

Also on the card, Ireland’s unbeaten Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) and British Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental welterweight belt. Plus, WBC interim featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (8-0) of Australia defends her belt in a 10-round bout against Swedish contender Lucy Wildheart.

The date when Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 26.

Table of contents

Cameron vs Taylor 2 tickets

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland are on sale.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 am AEDT.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 undercard

Among the bouts featured on Cameron vs Taylor 2 undercard, Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) of Ireland faces Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KOs) of the UK in an eight-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Giorgio Visioli makes his pro boxing debut against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KOs) in a four-round all- British bout at lightweight.

Also on in action, Emmet Brennan (1-0) up against Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round all-Irish bout at light heavyweight. In addition, John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) of the UK and Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) of Ireland clash in a 10-round bout at super featherweight. Rounding out the card, Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) of the UK and Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) of Romania meet in an eight-round bout at super featherweight.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card

The current Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card looks as the following:

  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title
  • Gary Cully vs. Reece Mould, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Danny Ball, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Lucy Wildheart, 10 rounds, featherweight – Nicolson’s interim WBC featherweight title
  • Thomas Carty vs. Dan Garber, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Lee Anthony Sibley, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Emmet Brennan vs. Jamie Morrissey, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • John Cooney vs. Liam Gaynor, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Zelfa Barrett vs. Costin Ion, 8 rounds, super featherweight
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs live on Kayo

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.