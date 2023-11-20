Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the rematch at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest features undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland up against undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The pair first met in May at the same venue. Cameron came out on top, defeating Taylor by majority decision.

Making her second ring appearance for the year, 31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts. Looking to avenge her only career defeat, 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and eyes to become a two-division undisputed champion.

The 10-round co-main event pits Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland against Reece Mould (18-1, 6 KOs) of the UK. The pair battles it out for the WBA Continental European lightweight title.

Also on the card, Ireland’s unbeaten Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) and British Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental welterweight belt. Plus, WBC interim featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (8-0) of Australia defends her belt in a 10-round bout against Swedish contender Lucy Wildheart.

The date when Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 26.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 am AEDT.

Among the bouts featured on Cameron vs Taylor 2 undercard, Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) of Ireland faces Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KOs) of the UK in an eight-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Giorgio Visioli makes his pro boxing debut against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KOs) in a four-round all- British bout at lightweight.

Also on in action, Emmet Brennan (1-0) up against Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round all-Irish bout at light heavyweight. In addition, John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) of the UK and Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) of Ireland clash in a 10-round bout at super featherweight. Rounding out the card, Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) of the UK and Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) of Romania meet in an eight-round bout at super featherweight.

