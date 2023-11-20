David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out in the main event at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest pits undefeated two-time super middleweight champion against unbeaten two-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Las Vegas-based Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona brings to the ring his interim WBC super middleweight title. Former super welterweight and middleweight champion Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) of Providence, Rhode Island looks to become a three-division world champion. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a top spot and potentially challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound title.

The co-main event features unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana making his ring return against former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) of Panorama City, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds non-title bout.

Also on the card, a newly-crowned IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico defends his title against Detroit-based undefeated contender Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Kicking off the action, Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic defends his WBA super featherweight title against Lamont Roach (32-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C. The world championship PPV opener is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The date when David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 26.

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade tickets

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas are on sale.

Benavidez vs Andrade tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and StubHub.

Benavidez vs Andrade start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live stream on PPV.com and FITE. The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Benavidez vs Andrade start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am GMT.

Benavidez vs Andrade start time in Australia

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade in other countries

Boxing fans in other selected countries can watch David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live stream on FITE. Date and time vary by location.

Benavidez vs Andrade undercard

Among the bouts featured on Benavidez vs Andrade undercard live on YouTube, Woodland Hills, California-based former world champion Sergey Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KOs) of Martuk, Kazakhstan faces off Miami-based Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

As well, Vito Mielnicki Jr (15-1, 10 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey takes on Norwalk, California-based Alexis Salazar Flores (25-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Among the non-televised prelims, Pablo Vicente (23-1, 17 KOs) of Panama and Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (20-1, 11 KOs) of Tajikistan meet in a 10-round WBC super featherweight title eliminator. Also on the card, Hunter Turbyfill (3-0, 1 KO) of Memphis and Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (1-0, 1 KO) of Salt Lake City clash in a four-round bout at super featherweight.

Further in action, Milwaukee-native Daniel Blancas (7-0, 4 KOs) and Cuba-born Raiko Santana (10-3, 6 KOs) of El Paso, Texas go head to head in an eight-round bout at super middleweight. Plus, Israel Mercado (9-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California goes up against Wesley Rivers (4-3) of Detroit, Michigan clash in a six-round bout at super lightweight.

In addition, Alex Holley (1-0) of New Orleans, Louisiana fights Allen Medina (0-1) of Fresno, California in a four-round bout at welterweight. Rounding out the card, unbeaten lightweight Jabin Chollet (8-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego, California goes through the ropes in an eight-round bout against opponent to be named.

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

The current Benavidez vs Andrade fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title

Prelims (YouTube)

Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)