Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs date, time, tickets, how to watch, PPV price, undercard

Nikita Tszyu and Dylan Biggs battle it out in the main event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, New South Wales on Wednesday, November 22. The contest features rising contender of Sydney up against Australian super welterweight champion of Beaudesert, Queensland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Unbeaten 25-year-old southpaw Nikita Tszyu (7-0, 6 KOs), the younger brother of Tim Tszyu, makes his fourth ring appearance for the year and fights for his first title. Undefeated 21-year-old Dylan Biggs (10-0, 7 KOs) also goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2023 and looks to retain the belt that he earned in July.

The co-main event pits Issac Hardman (14-2, 12 KOs) of Brisbane against Troy Coleman (12-2, 5 KOs) of the UK. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Tszyu vs Biggs tickets

Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs tickets to witness all the action on Wednesday, November 22 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia are on sale.

Tszyu vs Biggs tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs start time

Boxing fans can watch Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, November 22. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9:30 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Biggs undercard

Among the bouts featured on Tszyu vs Biggs undercard, Jason Fawcett (6-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, New South Wales faces Sydney’s Jordan Martin (2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout at super welterweight. As well, Sydney-based Mounir Fathi (6-0, 6 KOs) of Casablanca, Morocco takes on Joel Pavlides (4-2-1) of the Gold Coast in a six-round bout at middleweight.

Also on the card, New Zealand-born Liam Talivaa (5-0, 2 KOs) of Sydney meets Brandon Grach (1-0) of Newcastle, New South Wales in a six-round bout at heavyweight. Plus, Mark Schleibs (12-2, 8 KOs) of Melbourne and Shamal Ram Anuj (10-4, 7 KOs) of Nadi, Fiji go head to head in a six-round bout at super bantamweight.

In addition, Amber Amelia (3-2, 1 KOs) of Gosford, New South Wales goes up against Natasha Kurene (2-1) of Brisbane in a six-round bout at super bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Brent Walton (1-0) of Newcastle, New South Wales and Sydney’s Dharringarra Trewhella clash in a four-round bout at welterweight.

Tszyu vs Biggs fight card

The current Tszyu vs Biggs fight card looks as the following: