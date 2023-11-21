Subscribe
David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade final pre-fight press conference

Benavidez defends interim WBC super middleweight title against Andrade in Las Vegas

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Benavidez, undefeated two-time super middleweight champion, defending his interim WBC super middleweight belt against Andrade, unbeaten two-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return against Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair squares off in a non-title bout, scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, IBF super lightweight titleholder Subriel Matias defends his strap against Shohjahon Ergashev. Plus, WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia defends his title against Lamont Roach. Both world title bouts are scheduled for 12 rounds.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on PPV.com and FITE.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.

