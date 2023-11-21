Hector Garcia: I’m ready to defend my title against Lamont Roach

Hector Luis Garcia makes the first defends of his WBA super featherweight title against Lamont Roach on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout kicks off the action live on pay-per-view, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) earned the WBA super featherweight last August, when he defeated former champion Roger Gutierrez by unanimous decision. The 32-year-old native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic last fought in January when he moved up a weight class to challenge Gervonta Davis, but suffered the defeat via ninth-round TKO.

Former title challenger Roach (32-1-1, 9 KOs) won his previous bout in June 2022 by unanimous decision against Angel Rodriguez and secured his fourth win in a row. In November 2019, the 28-year-old native of Washington, D.C. challenged Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title, but lost the fight by unanimous decision.

“I’ve had an amazing training camp in Las Vegas, training and sparring with the best in the world,” Hector Garcia said. “I’m in tremendous shape and everything has come together for me during this training camp. My weight is right on point and I’m feeling strong.”

“This is going to be a great fight for the fans because we both have something to prove, and we are going to do whatever it takes to be victorious. Lamont Roach is very skilled in a lot of areas. He’s a technical fighter with a high ring IQ. I’ve been working extremely hard to be prepared for his style. He’s coming into this fight very hungry to become a world champion, but I’m not giving up my title. I’m going to leave everything in the ring on fight night!”

“Fighting at super featherweight is where I’m most dangerous. I captured the WBA title by beating the best in the division. Now, I’m ready to defend my title against the number one ranked fighter in the WBA. I’m going to show the world that I’m the best fighter at 130 pounds.”

“A victory on November 25 will solidify my status as one of the best fighters in the world. My goal is to fight the biggest names in boxing. A win against Roach will open up a tremendous amount of opportunities for me and my team.”

In the main event, undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. In the co-main event, undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return in a non-title fight against former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. Also on the card, IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias defends his title against unbeaten challenger Shohjahon Ergashev.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.